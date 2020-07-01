ELWOOD – Linda Lou Boll, age 78 of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family following an extended illness.

She was born March 26, 1942 in Hillsboro, Ohio, the daughter of Thurel and Ruth (Miley) Jones.

Linda married Richard Boll on March 16, 1964, and they shared more than 26 years of marriage together until his passing on Dec. 3, 1990.

Linda was a devoted homemaker and she was the matriarch of her large family.

Linda’s family includes two sons, David (Yvonne) Jones of Elwood and Richard “Ink” Boll of Spencer; two daughters, Rhonda (Tony) Cantrell of Anderson and Michele Mason of North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Missy (Terry) Morris of Elwood, Leann (Chris) Pierce of Elwood, Amber (Michael) Frie of South Carolina, Ashley (Will) Boll of Florida, Tiffany (Nathaniel) Ball of Anderson, Tia (Ryan) Buckner of Anderson, Tabitha Cantrell of Anderson, Robin (Curt) Wuthrith of Bristol and Tabitha (Chris) Leighton of Elwood; 15 great-grandchildren, Alexis Jones, Olivia Jones, Devin Morris, Zachary Morris, Aiden Frie, John Frie, Hunter Boll, Allison Leighton, Nathan Leighton, Luke Ball, Liam Ball, Zayden Robinson, Lakota Buckner, Elliana Buckner and Kwalla Buckner; and several nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Richard Boll in 1990; two brothers, Tom “Punk” Jones and Ed Jones; and two sisters, Shirley McBee and Elizabeth Gardner.

Cremation will take place per Linda’s wishes. Her ashes will be laid to rest with her husband privately at the Elwood City Cemetery in the coming weeks.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Animal Shelter, American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Hospital through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.

June 29, 2020