ELWOOD – Jack L. Melling, age 91, of Elwood and formerly longtime resident of Frankton, passed away early on Monday, June 30, 2020 at Elwood Health & Living Care Center after a great, long life.

He was born Aug. 26, 1928, in Warren, the son of Glen and Fern (Camblin) Melling. Jack was a 1946 graduate of Jackson Central High School and later enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He proudly served four years in the Navy during the Korean War where he was stationed in Korea.

He married the love of his life, Irene Dellinger, on May 27, 1956 in Curtisville.

Jack received accreditation as a licensed barber and worked in barbering for a total of 60 years. He started in the Arcadia community as a barber before working in Elwood and he finally settled into a 45-year career in downtown Frankton.

Jack was known by everyone in town and he enjoyed interacting with customers and everyone he encountered. He had a great sense of humor and was friendly with everyone he met. Jack and Irene were longtime members of the Frankton Christian Church. He was also a member of the Elwood Elks Lodge #368 and Frankton American Legion.

Jack formerly enjoyed golfing and was also an avid I.U. basketball, Frankton basketball and Cincinnati Reds baseball fan.

Jack will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Jack’s family includes his wife of 64 years, Irene Melling of Elwood; three sons, Sam J. Melling of Kokomo, Andrew (wife Lynnee) Melling of Frankton and Patrick (wife Randee) Melling of Elkhart; six grandchildren, Samantha Melling, Dylan ( wife Ashley) Melling, Lee (wife Sarah) Melling, Jackson (wife Lauren) Melling, Alexandra Melling and Holly Melling; three great-grandchildren, Sariah Melling, Stasia Melling and Sophia Melling; and several nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by both his parents; three brothers, Robert Melling, James Melling and Thomas Melling; and a sister, Joyce Ann Lynch.

A funeral service celebrating Jack’s life will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Frankton Christian Church (206 Church St. in Frankton) with the Rev. Roger Brooks of the church, officiating. The funeral will begin with a brief Memorial by members of the Elwood Elks Lodge. At the conclusion of the funeral Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy and the Elwood V.F.W. Honor guard. Cremation will take place following the service per Jack’s wishes.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral on Monday at the church. For the health and safety of all attending, visitors will be expected to practice social distancing and face masks are suggested.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Health & Living (Assisted Living facility) for purchasing a transport golf cart for the facility through the funeral home.

June 30, 2020