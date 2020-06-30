

FAIRMOUNT – Terry E. Whiteman Sr., 70, Fairmount, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital following an extended illness.

He was born on Oct. 23, 1949 in Elwood to William R. Whiteman Jr. and Betty (Click) Whiteman and had spent most of his life in Alexandria.

Terry was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School with the class of 1967.

He had worked at the former Glove Factory in Alexandria, retired from Johns-Manville in 1981 and then retired from General Motors in 2012.

He was a former member of the Alexandria Eagles-#1771 and enjoyed slot car racing. He was also a member of the Piston Poppers Car Club. Terry had attended every James Dean Car Show since its beginning. He enjoyed all types of car racing and driving his golf cart around town.

He is survived by his daughter,, Tammy Lynn Whiteman of Summitville; two sons, Terry E. (Michele) Whiteman Jr. of Lake Worth Beach, Fla. and James (Melissa) Whiteman of Alexandria; stepdaughter, Terra (Butch) Ashcraft and her children, Jessica (Tim) Tillman and Austin (Abbi) Ferguson; grandchildren, Bailie (Justin) Wallace of Summitville, Londin (Monica) Whiteman of Anderson, Lacey (Shawn) Dietzer of Elwood, Larissa Whiteman of Lake Worth Beach, Fla., Kylie Whiteman, Gavin Whiteman and Autumn Kean (Matthew Fletcher), all of Alexandria; ten great-grandchildren; brothers, William “Billy” (Beverly) Whiteman of Anderson and Tim (Jacki) Whiteman of Alexandria; sister, Nancy (Luther) Pryor of Indianapolis; special friend and companion, Jo-Lynne Whirl Whiteman of Hartford City; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Penny Whiteman; and a niece, Denise Whiteman.

Services honoring Terry’s life and legacy will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Owens Funeral Home, 412 North Harrison Street in Alexandria with Pastor Mark Diemer officiating. Interment will follow in the IOOF Cemetery in Alexandria. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. Thursday prior to the service.

Out of respect for personal and public safety, current social distancing regulations will apply and appropriate face coverings are suggested.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Terry and again serve the Whiteman family.

