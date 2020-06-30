

Shirley K. (Jarvis) Plummer, 88, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully with her three daughters by her side on June 28, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood following a long, full life.

Shirley was born Feb. 27, 1932 in Elwood to Walter and Audrey (Parker) Loser.

She fell in love with Rex Jarvis at a New Year’s Eve Party in 1946 and later married on Aug. 9, 1947. They shared 33 years of marriage together until his passing in October of 1979.

Shirley obtained her cosmetology license and enjoyed working as a hairdresser and beautician in the community from 1969 to 1977 as well as belonging to the Elwood Hairdresser’s Association. She then hired on at Fisher Body (General Motors) in Anderson where she worked from 1977 until her retirement in December of 1994.

She was a member of the U.A.W. #663 in Anderson. Although she officially “hung up” her scissors and permanent rods to work at General Motors, she still enjoyed opportunities to practice her passion cutting, sheering, frosting, coloring, shaving or perming any head of hair that came her way. Shirley also formerly enjoyed dancing and enjoyed reading regularly.

During her retirement years she enjoyed numerous family holiday gatherings, barbecues, and celebrations with her daughters and dozens of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Shirley was always the life of the party, the main event, the Bell of the ball, and the star attraction at any social function. She was the master at family Euchre tournaments. If you were chosen to be her partner, you were the envy of all opponents. Shirley attended the First United Methodist Church in Elwood for many years. She especially enjoyed traveling, cruising, many trips to the lakes, and vacationing in Myrtle Beach. She loved going to Florida, Texas, and Colorado during her senior years with family, and close friends. Shirley’s love of life and spirited personality will be greatly missed.

Shirley’s family includes three daughters, Christine Faulstich of Elwood, Tammy (Rick) Swager of Elwood, and Joni Jarvis Cleaver of Fishers; son, Rex Jarvis of Indianapolis; three siblings, Thomas Loser of Ellettsville, Carol Hofer of Elwood, and Dr. Mary Hofer of Elwood; nine grandchildren, Lori Poor, Amy (Rusty) Dudley, Hillary (Marty) Blake, Kelly (Charles) Kolb, Kara (Tom) Prince, Derek Swager, Bradley Swager, Sarah Cleaver, and Sam Cleaver; 13 great-grandchildren, Kristin Stiner (Jesse Hunter), Blake Dudley, Brookelynn (Kevin) Klee, Austyn Poor, Mikaila Blake, Caleb Garcia, Carly Garcia, Anna Bucksot, Maci Blake, Klaetyn Poor, Dawson Swager, Mia Bucksot, Molly Bucksot, Takara Swager, and Maxwell Prince; seven great-great grandchildren, Anna Hunter, Aadyn Jackson, Willow Hunter, Washington Hunter, Amylia Hunter, Braylen Dudley, and Olivia Klee; her beloved cat, “Boo”; and several nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rex Jarvis; three siblings, Bill Loser, Jr., Donald Loser, and Janet Dickens, and son-in-law of 48 years, David Faulstich.

A funeral service celebrating Shirley’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Fri-day, July 3, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Fun-eral Home with her sister, Dr. Mary Hofer, officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. For health safety, social distancing and wearing masks are encouraged for all visitors to the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Animal Shelter through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.