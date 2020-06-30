

ALEXANDRIA – Judy K. Mercer, 73, of Alexandria died Saturday, June 27, 2020 after a sudden illness at Community Hospital in Anderson.

Judy was born in Elwood on July 20, 1946 and was the daughter of Earl and Mary (Morris) Savage, Sr.

She later married Louis Mercer in Anderson.

She had attended New Day Baptist Church.

Judy loved cats and taking care of them. She enjoyed going to car shows with Louie and truly loved caring for her nieces and nephews.

Judy was a caring and loving woman who often looked after friends and neighbors who needed a helping hand or a meal.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Louie; her siblings, Dorothy Nix, Mary (Tom) Mottweiler, Roberta Clarkson, Jim Savage, Elnora (Dan) Simon, and Fred (Bernita) Savage; her sisters-in-law, Joan Mercer and Penny Gillson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Gerald Gene Savage, Tommy Savage, William Savage, Robert Savage, Vera Wise, Bee Jo Lewis, Jean Jo Lewis and Earl and Rosemary Savage, Jr.

Private family services will be held at a later date with inurnment in Vinson Memorial Park Cemetery, Summitville.

