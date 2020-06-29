

Douglas S. Clinkenbeard, 53, of Elwood, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident in Miami County.

He was born in Modesto, Calif., on Feb. 24, 1967, to the late Floyd Lee and Betty Jean (Lawson) Clinkenbeard.

On Sept. 2, 1990 he married Shelly (Bradburn) Clinkenbeard and they shared more than 29 years of marriage together.

Doug was employed at J. Lewis Small Company in Elwood where he worked as a polisher and finisher.

He was a member of the Northview Christian Church in Anderson.

Doug loved music, fishing and camping. He enjoyed classic cars and coin collecting, but more than anything else, he loved spending time with his family.

Doug is survived by his wife, Shelly Clinkenbeard of Elwood; son, David Clink-enbeard; daughter, Sandra (husband Brock Gray) Clinkenbeard; two grandchildren, Lincoln Gray and Barett Gray; siblings, Dixie Santillian, Leonard Lawson, Pete Lawson, Herbert Lawson, Keith Lawson, Sharon Ellzey, Pricilla Wiskow, Sherri Navarro, Pamela Clark, and Kevin Clinkenbeard; close friends, Ryan and Lisa Brown, Kenny and Ada Penn, Rob and Julie Brown, and Missy Faul-stich; and several nieces and nephews.

Douglas was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Linda Parsons; and brother, Walter Law-son.

A private family memorial service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Birch Bayh Community Center with Pastor Susan Jones officiating.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Doug’s life will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Birch Bayh Community Center, 715 N. 19th St. Elwood, Ind. 46036. The capacity of the building is limited to 50 individuals at a time.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com