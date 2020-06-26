ELWOOD – Terry Melvin Frye, age 65, lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Terry was born in Elwood on March 31, 1955, to the late Charles and Billie (Shaw) Frye.

Terry is survived by his brothers, Tom Frye of Tipton, Rick Frye of Elwood, Charles “Butch” Frye of Elkhart and Tracey Frye of Anderson and many nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Billie Frye and siblings Michael, Billy, Johnny and Danny Frye.

By request of Terry’s family there will be private family services held.

Local arrangements have been entrusted by Dunnichay Funeral Home of Elwood.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Elwood Animal Shelter.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.