ANDERSON – Susan L. “Susie” Fetz, age 69 of Anderson, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, in Pendleton following a sudden illness.

She was born Oct. 25, 1950, in Elwood, the daughter of Bruce E. “Pete” and Joyce A. (Romine) Fetz.

Susie was a 1968 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School and then attended one year at Indiana University. She was an insurance salesperson for Combined Insurance Company for more than 20 years until she retired in 1998.

Susie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood. She was known for making rustic mountain furniture and being a part of the Anderson Crime Watch. Susie enjoyed helping with the many Crime Watch dinners through the years. She was known for having a one-of-a-kind sense of humor, was friendly with everyone she met and had a very caring heart. Susie always put others’ needs before her own to make sure that everyone was happy. She lovingly took on the role of a mother to her close friend, Jolene Davidson. When Jolene had children, Susie became “Mimi” to them. More than anything, Susie loved to spend time with her family and her friends.

Susie’s family includes her daughter-at-heart, Jolene Davidson (Jayke Herndon) of Pendleton; two sisters, Suzanne Hollingsworth of Thorntown and Nancy Booher of Noblesville; three brothers, Don (wife Diana) Garner of Elwood, Tim (wife Cheryl) Garner of Noblesville and Neal Fetz of Anderson; four grandchildren-at-heart, Tramya Herndon, Gavin Herndon, Jayke Herndon II and Jocelynn Zachary; sister-at-heart, Maggie Wable and family of Anderson; special friends, Ed (wife Gina) Leonard of Anderson, Linda Smith of Anderson, Bruce Smith of Anderson, Gannon Johnson of Anderson, Cheryle Wiley of Anderson and Mandra Zachary of Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Susie was preceded in death by both her parents; brother, John Garner; and sister, Tammy Humphrey who sadly passed away on the same exact day as Susie.

A funeral service celebrating Susie’s life will be at 3 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Father Dan Duff of St. Joseph Catholic Church officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Health precautions remain in place with social distancing and masks suggested for visitors.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Joseph Catholic Church through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.

June 22, 2020