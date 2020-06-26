ELWOOD – M. Maxine McCorkle, age 94 of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020, surrounded by her family at Elwood Health and Living – Assisted Living after a long, fulfilling life.

She was born Nov. 9, 1925, in Goldsmith, the daughter of Guy A. and Della (Bundy) Gray. Maxine was a 1943 graduate of Goldsmith High School. Shortly thereafter, Maxine married the love of her life, Hershel D. McCorkle, on June 26, 1943 and they shared more than 70 years of marriage together until his passing in 2014.

Maxine was a devoted member of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Elwood where she participated in many areas over the years. She and Hershel especially enjoyed fishing and camping; playing cards with friends and neighbors; and watching all of their grandchildren’s sports. More than anything, Maxine enjoyed spending time and receiving hugs from her family and she especially loved visits from her grandchildren. She leaves behind a legacy of loving family members.

Maxine’s family includes four children, Hershel (wife Mary L.) McCorkle of Anderson, Vicky Legg of Elwood, Teresa Blake of Bradenton, Fla. and Anita Scott (Mary King) of Elwood; nine grandchildren, Kaisha (husband Lee) Gray, Todd McCorkle, Bill Legg (Laura), Jennifer Habayeb (Micah), Amy (husband Chad) Utz, Chris (wife Daphne) Noone, Amber Noone, Jason Scott (husband Jay Kirk), Brent (wife Krista) Scott; four step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Lena (Cook) Gray; husband, Hershel D. McCorkle in 2014; three sisters, Lucy Gray, Roxie Ogden and Dorothy McFarland; two brothers, Homer Gray and Fred Gray; her great-grandson, Jonathan Legg; son-in-law, Bill Blake; and a special sister-in-law, Alice McCorkle.

A funeral service celebrating Maxine’s life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Rodney Ellis of the First Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Health precautions remain in place for everyone’s safety with social distancing and masks suggested for all visitors.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Missionary Baptist Church through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.

