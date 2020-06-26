Jim Mahaney, 78, of Tipton, passed away on June 24, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor after a series of health issues, non Covid related.

He was born to Buby D. and Pernie (Stinson) Mahaney on July 24, 1941, in Allen County, Ken.

On Sept 8, 1962, he married Jenny (Brannum) Mahaney, who survives. He is also survived by two sons, Jason and John (Laura) Mahaney, both of Tipton; seven grandchildren, Justin, Britney, Caitlin, Michael, Connor, Jake and Nate; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carolyn (Red) Comstock.

Preceding him in death were his parents and 10 siblings.

Jim worked several places since moving to Indiana in 1960, including Stokely Canning Factory, Oakes Mfg. Co. (John Bean), Hy-Line Chicks and finally Delco Electronics in Kokomo where he retired after 28 years in 2001.

An avid golfer, Jim enjoyed playing in choose-ups with the guys and spent his last few years golfing nearly every weekday with his good friend, Don Frawley.

His easy smile and attitude will be greatly missed by everyone, especially his grandkids who loved to spend time with their Grandpa.

Jim’s family wishes to express their deepest gratitude for the excellent care he received at Miller’s in Tipton, especially the caregivers in the Aviary Unit – they touched their hearts. They will be eternally grateful to them.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is in charge of the cremation. No services are planned, but memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Cards may be sent to 5871 W. Division Rd., Tipton, IN 46072.

June 24, 2020