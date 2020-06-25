Man found dead in Elwood pond

ELWOOD – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a pond Thursday evening in Madison County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies and emergency personnel found the man around 6 p.m. on West 1100 North after residents nearby saw something in the pond, Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said. The pond is located just outside the Elwood city limit.

Investigators are still working to determine the man’s identity, Mellinger said.

It’s unknown at this time if foul play is involved in the incident, Mellinger said.

Anyone with information or tips about the incident is asked to call Madison County dispatchers at 765-642-0221.