

Ralph Donald Huffman, 94, of Bradenton, Fla., passed peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home.

Don was born Jan. 14, 1926 in Frankton, Ind., to Jesse and Jane (Closser) Huffman. He was the youngest of four children.

He graduated from Frankton High School and served in Patton’s Army during WWII from 1944-1946.

He married Karol (Kleinbub) on Oct. 31, 1948. She preceded him in death in August 2005.

Don was self employed for many years, owning several businesses and was a well known citizen of Elwood.

His former memberships include the Elwood Country Club, the Madison County Radio Control Flyers Club, and Elwood Elks 368. He was also a past member of the Bradenton Yacht Club, the VFW and the Moose in Bradenton, Fla.

During his retirement years, he was continually active, playing tennis until the age of 90. He also enjoyed many trips in his motor home and participated in numerous social activities. He had a wonderful and productive life. Most important to him was his family and he enjoyed the time he spent with them. He will truly be missed.

Don is survived by his oldest son, Howard Huffman (Julie); devoted companion, Betty Lew of Bradenton, Fla.; granddaughter, Natalie (Tarrik) Wilson; grandsons, Shannon (Sarah) and Travis Huffman; great- grandsons, Isaac Wilson, Ian Wilson, Graham Wilson, and Tryce Huffman and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Karol; son, Steve; brothers, Mark and Kenny Huffman; sister, Julia Geneva Sohm; and in- laws, Opal and Ray Kleinbub.

Don will be laid to rest in a private graveside service with a military ceremony prior to interment in the Elwood City Mausoleum.

There will also be a memorial held in Braden-ton, Fla. at the VFW to honor his life and service to our country.