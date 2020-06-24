TIPTON – Doyle L. Hobbs, 85, of Tipton, died at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home in rural Tipton County.

Doyle was born at home on Oct. 27, 1934, to Hilton and Eileen (Bryant) Hobbs. He is survived by his wife, Jean (Quakenbush) Hobbs, who he married 66 years ago on July 17, 1954.

Doyle was a life-long farmer. His passion was raising Simmental cattle for which he was well known throughout Indiana and the Midwest.

He graduated from Tipton High School in the Class of 1952.

Doyle was a member of the Hobbs Christian Church. He enjoyed fishing and all outdoor activities.

Survivors besides his wife, Jean, include three children, Marcia Fettig and husband Jeff of St. Joseph, Mich., Scott Hobbs and wife Lisa of Tipton and Mindy Hobbs and partner JoAnn Flora of Nashville, Tenn. and four grandchildren, Anne-Elise Lansdown, Jay Fettig, John Hobbs and Lauren Decker.

Doyle is also survived by one brother, Ben Hobbs and wife Becky of Tipton and one sister, Nancy Armstrong and husband Jerry of West Des Moines, Iowa.

One sister, Sharon Ann Hobbs, preceded him in death.

Private services will take place with Cindy Ploughe presiding and burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

Please visit Doyle’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where you may leave condolences for his family and view his life celebration video. A video of Doyle’s funeral service will be added late Friday afternoon.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hilton Hobbs Scholarship c/o the Tipton County Foundation, P.O. Box 412, Tipton, IN 46072.