

William E. “Bill” Cox, 84, of Elwood, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born in Lafayette on Feb. 25, 1936, to the late Silas and Madge (Rich) Cox.

On Jan. 6, 1960, he married Nancy Kay Cox and she preceded him in death.

Bill proudly served our country in the Indiana National Guard and later retired from Continential Can Corporation.

Bill is survived by his life partner, Linda Phillips; children, Robin Cox, Greg and Sherry Middleton, Phil and Donna Parker, and Clifford and Tina Payne; grandchildren, Kevin Israel, Monte Cox, Jr., and Michael Cox; and two sisters, Betty Huff and Christine Hosier.

He was preceded in death by his father, Silas Cox; mother, Madge Cox; wife, Nancy Kay Cox; daughter, Tina Israel; sons, John Cox and Monte Cox; grandson, Tim Israel; siblings, Leonard “Buck” Cox, Barbara Smith, Alma Eller, and Francis Leist.

Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home with Pastor Clifford Payne officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Elwood and will include military honors.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children’s Hospital.

The family wishes to give a special thank you to Candie Hull and Mary Kelly with St. Vincent and Dr. Robert Helm for the wonderful care they provided Bill during his illness.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com