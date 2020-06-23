

Maxie Lilian French, 92, of Anderson, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Northview Health and Living in Anderson following an extended illness.

She was born in Delphi, Ark., on Nov. 7, 1927, to the late C. Arthur and Ollie (Gazaway) Tinker.

On Nov. 20, 1948, she married Robert M. “Red” French and he passed away on Feb. 5, 2006.

Maxie was a homemaker all her life and was dedicated to caring for her family and her home.

She was a member of the Church of Christ in Elwood and a dedicated member of the women’s Democatic party. She loved to exercise her right to vote and enjoyed discussing politics.

Maxie is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Bobby) French-Huff and Jane Litaker; five grandchildren, Shelly Israel, Chad Boze, Michael French, Clint Litaker, and Aaron Litaker; 20 great-grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren; two nieces; two nephews; and several stepgrandchildren.

Maxie was preceded in death by her father, C. Arthur Tinker; mother, Ollie Jane Tinker; her husband, Robert M. French; a son, Michael French; and siblings, Leola Tinker, Loyce Tinker, Zelda Cramer, and Leola Hathecoat.

A funeral service celebrating Maxie’s life will held be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home with Minister Ronald Brake officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Elwood.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, prior to the funeral service at Dunnichay Funeral Home. Due to Covid 19, restrictions, the use of face masks and social distancing is still encouraged during visitation.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation through the funeral Home.

