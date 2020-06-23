SHARPSVILLE – Marsha Arlene Adler, 57, Sharpsville, passed away at 1:57 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent-Kokomo.

She was born April 6, 1963, to Bruce E. Cardwell and Judith (Johnson) Smith in Kokomo. On Dec. 16, 1995, she married James “Jim” Adler at the Normanda Christian Church, and he survives.

Marsha was a 1981 graduate of Tri-Central High School. She received her associates degree in accounting from Ivy Tech Community College. She worked at First National Bank for 10 years before becoming a homemaker.

She was a longtime attendee of Windfall Church of the Brethren. Marsha enjoyed camping, traveling out west, going to beaches along the east coast, completing word search puzzles and spending time with her dogs.

In addition to her husband, Jim, Marsha is survived by her siblings, Marleta A. (Darl) Simpson, Mark F. (Lori) Cardwell and Marchele (Shane) Taylor; father, Bruce (Sharon) Cardwell; nieces and nephews, Jesse M. Hartley-Walters, Cameron Taylor and Caden Taylor; and great-nephew, Aiden J. Walters.

Marsha was preceded in death by her mother, Judith Smith.

Funeral services for Marsha will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St. in Sharpsville with Pastor Darren Miracle officiating. Burial will follow in Normanda Cemetery.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marsha’s memory to the American Diabetes Association.

Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.

June 21, 2020