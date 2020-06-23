KOKOMO – David W. McCullough, 61 of Kokomo, and formerly of Tipton, died on June 10, 2020, in Kokomo.

David was born in Tipton on Sept. 4, 1958, to Charles and Emma (Bartley) McCullough.

David had worked at Wal-Mart for many years.

He graduated from Sheridan High School and then attended Purdue University.

David is survived by his daughter, Jessica K. (McCullough) Patton.

The family is honoring David’s request to be cremated and have no funeral service.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton is in charge of the arrangements.

