

ALEXANDRIA – David H. Brandenburg, 61, of Alexandria, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood following an extended illness.

David was born in Anderson on April 3, 1959, to the late Hershel and Wilma (Goss) Branden-burg.

David was formerly employed at Red Gold & Clifton Younce Tire Service of Tipton.

David enjoyed working on his trucks, mowing his yard, taking care of all his animals and dogs. He especially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

David is survived by companion, Tracey Huggins; two daughters, Amber (Sean) Gordon and Amanda (fiance’ Colby Wood) Huggins, all of Alexandria; grandchildren, Mason Gibson and Emma Wood; three sisters, Kathy (fiance’ Otto Schatz) Harmon of Orestes, Karen (Pat) Beeman of Elwood and Carol Bailey of Elwood; and several nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Hershel and Wilma Brandenburg.

Funeral service celebrating David’s life will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood, with Pastor Brian Bailey, his nephew, officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.