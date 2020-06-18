Clarence R. (Roger) Graf, 88, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his wife and daughters.

He was born on July 21, 1931 in Miami County, Ind., to Robert C. and Blanche D. (Overman) Graf.

He graduated from Somerset High School, Somerset, Ind., with the class of 1949.

Roger was a 30-year United States Air Force Veteran, five years active and 25 in the reserves, retiring as Senior Master Sergeant. Basic training was at Stewart AFB in New York, from which he was assigned to Sheppard AFB in Texas, followed by Forbes AFB in Topeka, Kan.; Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, Mont. and Bakalar AFB in Columbus, Ind. After active military service, he became a Quality Assurance Repre-sentative for the U.S. Department of Defense.

He served in this capacity at Stewart Warner Corpor-ation in Lebanon, INd., Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis, and Excello Corporation in Elwood, Ind., which was his last assignment until his retirement in 1986.

He married Carolyn L. Robinson on Oct. 11, 1953, in Somerset, Ind. and the couple had five daughters.

In his spare time, Roger enjoyed tinkering with just about anything mechanical, attending grandchildren’s high school sporting and performance events, sometimes enjoyed part-time farming, and he could fix anything!

His family and friends will remember him as a disciplined man, a quick wit, and a man who, while never quite being able to bring himself to tell you, “I love you,” left you in no doubt that he did, and deeply.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Manlove; brother, Richard C. Graf; and two sisters, S. Joan Miller and Joyce S. Ireland.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Carolyn; four daughters, Jana (Nathan) Manlove of Noblesville, Ind., Gale (Terry) Sherwood of Atlanta, Ind., Lisa (Roger) Fike of Bunker Hill, Ind. and Deena (Scott) Evans of Noblesville, Ind.; sister, Judith (Russell) Wallace of Andrews, Ind.; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as a plethora of nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at East Union Christian Church, 1711 East 296th Street, Atlanta, Ind. 46031, with Pastors Mark Knapp and Diane Robinson, Roger’s niece, officiating.

Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., followed by the memorial service at 3 p.m.

Private family interment will take place at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to East Union Christian Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety.com