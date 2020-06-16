

Suzanne “Sue” Snipe, 80, a long-time resident of Alexandria, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.

Sue was born in Alexandria on May 16, 1940, to the late Frank Southworth and Margaret (Olge) Williams.

On Sept. 15, 1962, she married James Edward “Jim” Snipe and they shared more than 49 years of marriage together before his passing in 2011.

Suzanne was a homemaker all her adult life and was devoted to caring for her home and family, and also worked at the Willows Nursing Home as a dietary aide for 15 years.

Suzanne is survived by three daughters, Renee Clouser of Surprise, Ariz., Rechelle (Chad) Hollowaty of Chanhassen, Minn. and RaeAnn Snipe of Alexan-dria; three grandchildren, Carson Hollowaty, Hannah Hollowaty, and Riley Snipe-Clark; sister, Carolyn Brake of Alexandria; and two brothers, David Williams of Channelville, Texas and Jerry Williams and several nieces and nephews.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her father, Frank Southworth; mother, Mar-garet Williams; husband James E. “Jim” Snipe; two brothers and three sisters.

Graveside services will be at noon Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the K. of P. & I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton with the Rev. Carl Bell officiating.

Dunnichay Funeral Home has been entrusted with Sue’s arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association .

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com