

WINDFALL – Kent M. Morrison, age 63, of Windfall, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Glen was born in Marion on Jan. 7, 1957, to his parents, Mason M. Morrison and Mary Belle (Armstrong) Morrison.

Kent graduated from Oakhill High School in the Class of 1975. As a boy, Kent was dedicated Boy Scout and Eagle Scout. He was also very gifted athletically and loved participating in sports.

Kent went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in Business Administration. He had several jobs through the years; each required a great deal of dedication. Kent was a Tax Consultant in Venezuela for the US Embassy. He also had a position with Sallie Mae as a loan officer. Kent was currently employed with Park 100 Foods, where he was proficient and dependable in every department.

Kent could be described as a gentle, calm natured man, without a mean bone in his body. He had an impeccable work ethic and he was extremely responsible and detailed. Kent was a very intelligent man; however, he was the king of corny jokes. He often cracked himself up with the jokes he told, which made everyone laugh! Kent definitely had a fun loving side that he especially let his daughter’s see. He loved listening to music with them, the Pussy Cat Dolls were among his favorites! Kent very much enjoyed spending time with his kids. Their time together usually involved good food, as Kent loved to eat, as well as good conversation!

Kent was a huge dog lover . . .he had an especially strong bond with his dog, Dexter. Actually, anywhere Kent went or visited he bonded with animals and they bonded right back.

Kent could often be found watching UFC Fights, Indianapolis Colts, IU Basketball, Pacer Basketball and of course his favorite show, Trailer Park Boys.

Kent will be so greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was the kind of guy that others just loved to be around.

Those left to carry on Kent’s legacy of love are his children, Sarah (Derrick) Pearcy, Kasey Calvin and Kensey Morrison (fiance, Devon Marks); siblings, Ann Watson and Nancy (Steve) Mughmaw; grandkids, Jackson Tillery, Lillian Tillery and Haydon Marks; nieces and nephews, Adrianne (Matt) Bisdorf, Cami (Rob) Wright and Adam Mughmaw; step-mother, Betty Morrison; mother of Kent’s daughters, Amy Shults; and special friend, Tonia Smith.

Kent was welcomed into Heaven by hispParents, Mason and Mary Belle Morrison; grandparents, Frank and Dorothy Armstrong and Floyd and Gladys Morrison; and brother-in-law, Larry Watson.

A funeral service celebrating Kent’s life will be on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 1:p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Jerry Markins officiating. Burial will follow in Windfall’s Brookside Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please feel free to leave a special memory or condolence for Kent’s family on his tribute wall, located at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

June 17, 2020