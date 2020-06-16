

Dondell “Donnie” Reeves, Jr., 64, of Alexandria died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his residence after a sudden illness.

Donnie was born in Anderson, Ind. on April 29, 1956 to Dondell and Glodean (Vandergriff) Reeves, Sr.

He graduated from Alexandria-Monroe High School.

He had been employed by Midwest Metal Corp. for 30 years and Cox Supermarket for two years.

Donnie enjoyed playing golf, camping, and fishing, but most of all he really loved spending time with his two granddaughters, Geneaveve and Leah. He spent many nights setting outside by the fire pit with his dog Bo.

He was a longtime member of the Eagles Lodge Aires 1771, Alexandria, and the Tipton Moose Lodge.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Holly Reeves and her daughters, Geneaveve and Leah; two stepdaughters, Mary Ann (Josh) Knott and Dena (Daniel) West; three step-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Amy Lou; a brother, Daniel Wayne Reeves; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Darlene (Gene) Kean, Helen (Bob) Dickerson and Sondra (Larry) Granger.

A celebration of life gathering will take place on July 25, 2020 at the Alexandria Community Center from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

