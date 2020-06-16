

Donald Lee McPhearson, 81, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Life’s Journey Hospice Center in Avon following a very brief illness.

He was born Nov. 12, 1938 in Elwood, the son of George C. and Margaret (Nance) McPhearson.

Don attended Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood and had later completed two years of education for CNC programing certification.

He worked for 30 years in skilled trades as a machinist at Ex-Cello Corporation in Elwood. Don later worked at Deflecto Corpor-ation for over five years and completed his career at Cinergy before retiring in 2010.

He married Esther Martin on March 25, 1960 and they shared 30 years of marriage before her passing in 1990. Don later married Colleen Sue (Collier) Rickabaugh on Jan. 7, 1994 and they shared more than 14 years of marriage before her passing in 2008.

Don was a former member of the Alexandria Eagles Lodge where he enjoyed socializing.

He was an avid firearms enthusiast, and was honored to win the 1990 International Metal Hand-gun Association State Pistol Championship at the age of 51. He was also an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle owner, enthusiast, and rider. Don especially en-joyed benefit rides and long trips on his motorcycle up until the age of 79 when he gave up riding. He painted pictures for many years in his free time, and those pictures will be treasured by his family for many years. Don will be greatly missed.

Donald’s family includes his mother, Margaret Collins of Elwood; sister, Carolyn (husband Tom) Mountcastle of Elwood; three stepchildren, Stacey (husband Rob) Wanczyk of Arcadia, Robert (wife Lori) Rickabaugh of Atlanta, and Toby (wife Alicia) Ricka-baugh of Carmel; 15 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, Lori (husband Dave) Nutt, Robert Mount-castle, Darrell McPhearson, and Raetta Shupperd; and special friend, neighbor, and caretaker, Matt Green of Elwood.

Donald was preceded in death by his father; first wife, Esther in 1990, second wife, Colleen in 2008; son, Terry L. McPhearson in 2015; two brothers, Clifford Eugene Mc-Phearson and William Claude McPhearson; and an infant sister, Patty McPhearson.

A funeral service celebrating Donald’s life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Stan Alvey officiating. Cremation will follow the funeral service. Burial of Don’s ashes will take place at a later date privately at the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.