

Aaron Travis York, 44, of Fort Wayne, passed away on April 11, 2020 in Fort Wayne.

He was born Feb. 22, 1976 in Muncie.

Aaron is survived by his mother, Penny York of Muncie; father, Tom Hatfield of Fort Wayne; and son, Auston York of Muncie. Aaron had several aunts, uncles and cousins from Elwood, Muncie, Fort Wayne and Merritt Island, Florida communities.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Travis and Nancy York of Elwood.

A life celebration graveside service for family and friends will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Elwood City Cemetery with Pastor Rodney Ellis officiating. Social distancing and face coverings are encouraged in line with COVID-19 guidelines for health and safety.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home is handling Aaron’s arrangements.

