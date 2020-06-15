

WABASH – Ruth G. McGuire, 96, of Wabash, Ind., went to be with the Lord at 7:40 p.m., June 14, 2020. She was a loving and devoted sister, mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched.

She was born Sept. 23, 1923 in Tipton County, Ind.

Ruth married Ray McGuire at the Curtisville Christian Church on Dec. 23, 1946, and they were married 62 years. Ray died in February of 2008.

She retired from General Motors in Anderson.

Ruth was a lifetime member of the Curtisville Christian Church, and a 53 year member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She enjoyed cooking, arts and crafts, music, and playing euchre. She was a longtime Elwood resident.

She is survived by her son, Larry (Cindy) McGuire of Lagro, Ind.; four grandchildren, Angie (Rick) Helminiak of Atlanta, Ind., Shawn (Anna) McGuire of Summitville, Ind., Amy (Brian) Howenstine and Mark (Julie) Hobbs, both of Lagro; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, and her sister, Rozella (Dee) Stewart of Indianapolis, Ind.

She was also preceded in death two brothers.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Grandstaff-Hent-gen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with David Phillips and Jim Snapp, minister officiating. Burial will be in Lagro Cemetery.

Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorial is the Curtisville Christian Church.

