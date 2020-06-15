

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. – Leroy McIntyre, 75, of Sevierville, Tenn., joined the Lord on Sunday afternoon, June 14, 2020.

He was reunited with his bride of 44 years, Janalyn Sue, mother and father, Ed and Ruby McIntyre, and sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Bill Hancock. Leroy was a constant presence in the lives of his family, friends, and street rod buddies. He will be remembered and loved by those remaining. His daughters Lisa Stone, Jodi Black and husband Jimmy; grandchildren, Lindsy Rhoten and husband, Austin, Whitley Stone, Jessica Black, Jill Clabo and husband, Noah, Justin Black; great-grandchildren, Jaelyn and Dominic Rhoten; many special aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Family and friends impacted by his life reach throughout Tennessee, Georgia, and Indiana. His legacy will live on through the lives that he touched, inspired, led and befriended.

Memorial service 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Sterbens officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com