John M. Redding



ALEXANDRIA – John Melvin Redding, 67, of Alexandria died Friday, June 12, 2020 at Community Hospital after a brief illness.

John was born in Anderson, Ind. on May 15, 1953 and was the son of Everett and Jane (Stansberry) Redding.

He retired from Garde Holdings, Noblesville, Ind.

John enjoyed camping, fishing, Alan Jackson music, NASCAR and was a fan of the LA Dodgers and the Indianapolis Colts.

He is survived by his children, Lori (John Gaines) Thomas, Cheryl Redding, Tracy Redding, John Redding, Jr. and a step-son, Brian Parks; a brother, Max (Nancy) Redding; a sister, Linda (Ed) Walker and special friend, Debra Parks. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Cody Anderson, Anthony (Ash-ley) Thomas, Aaron Tho-mas, Alysa Thomas, Samantha Summers, and Elizabeth Redding and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Mike Redding and a sister, Shirley Redding.

A Memorial gathering to share John’s life will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Whetsel Funeral Service, Alexan-dria.

Social distancing will be observed at the gathering.

For additional obituary information and online condolences visit www.whetselfuneralservice.com.