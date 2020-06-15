

TIPTON – Connie Sue (Achenbach) Smith, 70, of Tipton died at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 9, 1950 in Tipton to Dale H. and Leota Mary (Burch) Achenbach.

She married James Lance Smith on Aug. 9, 1969 and he survives. The couple enjoyed 50 years of loving, nurturing, and raising a family together.

Connie was a manager at UHL of IMMI and prior to that she worked for Smith Family Dentistry in Tipton.

She had a deep rooted faith in God and her love for God showed in many ways, from her activities at Colonial Hills Baptist Church where she was a member, to how James and she raised their family. Connie was a Good News Club Leader and taught Sunday School for over 50 years. Sunday School allowed her to share her love for God and spread His word to the youth of the church. In her spare time she enjoyed cooking, sewing, and crafts. Connie also loved spending time with her grandkids and family.

She is survived by her husband, James; three children, Aaron James Smith and wife, Heather of Sheridan, Brandon Lance Smith and wife, Wendi of Sheridan and Danielle Rene Ridenour and husband, Troy of Tipton; siblings, Ralph Achenbach and wife, Susie of Tipton, Bill Achenbach and wife, Jan of Huntington, Ed Achenbach of Tipton, Joe Achenbach and wife, Mary of Gaston, David Achen-bach and wife, Bev of Cicero; a brother-in-law, Don Semon and a sister-in-law, Connie Achenbach.

She was preceded in death by two siblings, Nelda Semon and Robert Achenbach.

Connie is also survived by her grandchildren, Michaela Harris and husband, Josh, Makenzie Smith, Caleb Williams, Joshua Williams, Logan Smith, Madison Smith, Morgan Smith, Julihannah Williams, Joash Williams, Eli Williams, and Mason Smith.

Funeral services for Connie will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19 at the Colonial Hills Baptist Church, 8140 Union Chapel Road, Indianapolis, Ind., 46240 with Pastor Chuck Phelps presiding. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home and on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.