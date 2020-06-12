ANDERSON – Rebekah “Bekah” Joy Featherstone, 21, of Anderson, passed away unexpectedly on June 11, 2020.

She was born Nov 30, 1998 in Anderson to the Rev. Paul and Cathy Featherstone.

Bekah attended Alexandria Monroe High School and Heartland Christian Academy. Rebekah worked at Phoenix Services in Indianapolis.

She was a huge animal lover, had a beautiful singing voice, loved to sketch, photography and her greatest joy was being with her family.

Bekah is survived by her loving parents, the Rev. Paul and Cathy Featherstone; brother, Aaron Featherstone; uncles, Farron (Tracy) Featherstone, Robert Spivey, Larry Griggs and Bob (Margie) Fouch; great-grandmother, Chelsa Davenport; great-aunts and great-uncles, Lawrence and Ruby Hudson, Keith and Betty Garst; fiance’ who lovingly called her “Love Bug”, Daniel Franks; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many loving friends.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, George and Barbara Spivey; paternal grandparents, Ronald and Betty Featherstone; uncles, Jeffrey J. Featherstone, Bill Fouch and Dennis Griggs; and aunts, Lavita “Sue” Anderson, Loretta “Gail” Biddle, Tina Priest and Patricia Carlile.

A celebration of life will be at Grace Holiness Church (3325 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. in Anderson) Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 4-6 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for expenses.

