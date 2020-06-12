

Indianapolis – Patricia Lynn Peck, 61, affectionately known as “Trish” to some and “Patty” to others, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

She was born Jan. 9, 1959 in Elwood, Ind. to the late John and Martha Morris Noone.

Patty grew up in Elwood and was part of a dance team throughout her school years. She graduated from Elwood High School in 1977 and worked at the deli at Marsh for several years.

Trish earned her Associate’s Degree in accounting from Butler University in 1995.

She served her community in the field of accounting and was employed with various companies in Indianapolis throughout her career.

Trish loved spending time in the sun, especially on the beach. She also enjoyed chocolate, Diet Coke and shopping. Her family described her as someone who was filled with joy. She had a smile that could light up a room and a laugh that made you so happy that you couldn’t help but laugh along.

Trish is survived by her beloved husband, Bruce Peck; son, David Acres; daughters, Jenifer Price and Kaylan Peck; sister, Margaret; brothers, Tommy and Mike; grandchildren: Davey, Teegan and Jami; and many other loving family members and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made, in Trish’s memory, to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, your local chapter of the ASPCA or Calvary Lutheran Church.

Trish’s family will receive friends privately due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus, but will be planning a public celebration of her life at some point in the near future when friends and family can gather safely. Please continue to support Trish’s family during this difficult time by visiting www.newcomerindianapolis.com and sharing your memories, thoughts and prayers. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time.