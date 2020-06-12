Artie Lynn Loveland

Artie L. Loveland, age 58, of Tipton, went home to rest in the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, after a long and courageously fought battle with heart disease and diabetes.

Artie was born on May 23, 1962, to his parents, Jack and Beverly (Dennis) Loveland.

Artie graduated from Eastern High School in the class of 1981. He spent years working in retail. The job he is most remembered for would be his managerial position he had in the electronics department at Kokomo Kmart. He excelled in customer service and sales! Artie had a niche with people like none other. He was trusted, knowledgeable in so many subjects and genuinely enjoyed helping others. He also had the gift of gab and could literally talk to anyone about anything! Artie ended up retiring from Daimler Chrysler in 2010, where he was a proud member of the UAW Local 685.

Artie married the love of his life, Jami (Esarey) Loveland on Dec. 14, 1991, and the two of them shared almost 30 years together. Artie adored his family and took great pride in his roles of son, husband and father. He took even greater pride in his relationship with Jesus Christ. Artie wasn’t perfect; however, his relationship with the Lord was the most important relationship in his life and he truly never hesitated to share the gospel. Even in his darkest times, he was a humble man, obedient to the calling of leading others to his Savior.

You truly would be hard pressed to find someone more creative, artistic and talented than Artie Loveland. He was an extremely gifted singer and musician. Not only did he have the capability to be the person at the microphone making the music, he also had the skillset to build the sound system, arrange the audio and perfect the sound. It’s the same story with his painting and artwork. He could draw or paint anything from comic strips and superheroes, to beautiful landscape scenes. His artistic ability was truly amazing! Like seriously, he could give Bob Ross a run for his money!

Through the years you might have found Artie watching Pacers basketball, Packers football, enjoying his favorite coney dogs from Coney Island, playing with his cat Zion, watching drag racing or building model cars. More than anything else, Artie spent a great deal of his time reaching out to people. In fact, many in this world claimed Artie as their best friend. This is no doubt because he took the time to invest in them. There was a light in him that always shined brightly that others simply could not help but be drawn to. Artie will be so greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him!

Those left to carry on Artie’s legacy of love are his wife, Jami Loveland; sons, Joshua Loveland and Zachary Loveland; mother, Beverly Loveland; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Artie was welcomed into Heaven by his dad, Jack Loveland; twin brothers, Ronald and Donald Loveland; grandparents, Bill and Ruth Halley and Lynn and Harriet Dennis; and mother-in-law, Karen Esarey.

A funeral service celebrating Artie’s life will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11a.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor David MyGrant officiating. Burial will follow in Tipton’s Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.

Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Artie with his family on his tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

June 9, 2020