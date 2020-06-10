

Melany Lou Williams, 82, of Fishers and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Fishers following extensive health issues.

She was born Aug. 22, 1937 in Elwood, the daughter of Fred and Martha (Newland) Tyner.

Melany was a 1955 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood.

She formerly worked as a Tele-Typist at the Elwood Call-Leader newspaper in Elwood for over eight years. She later worked in home healthcare for many years caring for patients in their homes.

Melany loved to spend time with her family and especially enjoyed watching video recordings of old sitcoms and comedy shows. “I Love Lucy” was one of her favorite shows, and she had nearly memorized all the episodes. More than anything, Melany absolutely adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Melany’s family includes her daughter, Donita Conyers of Muncie; son, Jim Scott (partner Larry Beard) of Fishers; two grandchildren, Matt (wife Jennifer) Barrett of Ander-son and Ben Barrett of Anderson; three great-grandchildren, Beau, Eli, and Lucas; and several nieces and nephews.

Melany was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Fred Tyner; and son-in-law, Ken Conyers.

Per Melany’s wishes, cremation will take place and her ashes will be buried alongside her parents at the Elwood City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Elwood Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness through the funeral home.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood has been entrusted with Melany’s arrangements.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.