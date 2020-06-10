

L. “Lucille” Avery, 96, of Anderson, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at her residence following a brief illness.

She was born April 17, 1924 in Perris, Calif., the daughter of Ray Virgil and Bonnie Edith (Jolliffe) Whisler.

Lucille was a 1942 graduate of Elwood High Schoo.

Growing up, Lucille was raised on her family’s farm where she learned the value of hard work.

After the death of her second husband, Paul Wis-man, she married William Edward “Bill” Avery on May 31, 1970 and they shared nearly 40 years of marriage together until his passing in 2010.

Lucille was a member of the Hobbs Christian Church.

She was a homemaker all of her life, and she formerly worked in production at Essex Wire Co. in Elwood for 14 years. Lucille also formerly worked at the local dime store in Elwood. Lucille and Bill were both dedicated volunteers working numerous hours at the Morrisett Center Food Pantry in Elwood.

Lucille loved to be outdoors, gardening, fishing, and camping with her family. She was extremely crafty in sewing, crocheting, building puzzles, and especially in quilting. Lucille was known for donating baby doll quilts for local children during the Christmas season for their new baby dolls. Over the past five years, she quilted over 200 baby doll quilts. She also found great joy in donating hand-made lap blankets to local nursing home residents. Lucille had a very giving heart and always loved helping others. More than anything, she will be remembered for her generous nature and her love for everyone.

Lucille’s family includes four children, Jean Ann (husband Dane) Knowlton of Camden, AL., Julie (husband Bill) Hendley of Indianapolis, Edith (husband James) King of Anderson, and Raymond John Wisman of Elwood; stepdaughter, Tammy Sue Alvey; brother, Gene (wife Alberta) Whisler of Goldsmith; four grandchildren, Jamie (wife Kimberly) King, Sara King (fiancé Pete Winninger), Andy (wife Kathy) Reecer, and Angie Cash; three stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and numerous great- nieces and nephews.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Helen Whisler; second husband, Paul Wisman; five brothers, Bill Whisler, James W. Whisler, Clifford Whisler, Charles Whisler, and Virgil Whisler; husband, William E. “Bill” Avery; a granddaughter; and a grandson-in-law, Theo Cash.

A funeral service celebrating Lucille’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Satur-day, June 13, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Weber officiating. Burial will follow in Elwood City Cemetery in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral on Saturday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Morrisett Center Food Pantry through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.