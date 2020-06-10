

Dale A. Hoppes, 64, of Elwood, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Jonesboro on Aug. 4, 1955, to the late Emmett and Retha (McCoy) Hoppes.

He was a 1973 graduate of Mississinewa High School and received a certificate in business management. He worked many places during his lifetime, from business management, to construction to bar tending.

He is survived by his children, Shawn Hoppes of Gas City, Dustin Hoppes of Kokomo, Jill White of Marion, Ashley Bruce of Indianapolis, and Scott Cole of Elwood; 13 grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; brother, Ronald Hoppes; sister, Carol Sue (Danny) Tackett; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Emmett Hoppes and mother, Retha Hoppes,

A memorial honoring Dale will be held at a later date.

