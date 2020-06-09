WINDFALL – Shanie Lee Smith, 38, from Windfall, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Rutherford Regional Health Center in Rutherford, N.C.

She was born in Kokomo on June 9, 1981, to Scott and Terri (Case) Smith.

Shanie worked at 24 Hour Fitness in California, Five Seasons Sports Club in Indianapolis, Imagine School Systems in Arizona & Indianapolis, Hancock Wellness Center in Greenfield and Triple S Smith Farms, Inc. in Windfall. She was a 1999 graduate of Tri-Central High School and a 2004 graduate of Marian University with a degree in sports management and Cum Laude honors. Shanie was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Kokomo.

Shanie loved to play basketball. She played basketball in high school and college. In high school, she was the 10th leading scorer in the state of Indiana and in college she earned NAIA All American honors and MVP her senior year. With her NASM certification, she encouraged and helped others to be healthy and fit for life. She was the most loving, kind-hearted friend to so many all over the United States. Most importantly, she loved Jesus her Lord and Savior.

Shanie is survived by her parents, Scott and Terri Smith of Windfall; a brother, Shawn (Julie) Smith; nephew, AJ Smith, all from Noblesville; her paternal grandparent, Tudy Smith of Kokomo; her maternal grandparents, Jim and Ginny Poole of Greentown; beloved uncles, aunts, cousins, family and friends; and her special dog, Jersey.

Shanie was preceded in death by her sister, Shanna Lynn Smith and her grandfathers, Eldon G. Smith and Donald J. Case.

A private memorial servicetook place on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the First Church of the Nazarene in Kokomo. Private burial followed in Albright Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in Shanie’s memory to the First Church of the Nazarene.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.

April 4, 2020