

Melba Jean Stotts, 85, of Elwood, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at her residence following a brief illness.

She was born in Batesville, Ark., on Dec. 1, 1934, to the late Johnny Wells and Pearl (Shots-man) Britten.

On Feb. 4, 1955 she married Carroll L. Stotts and they shared 55 years of marriage together prior to his passing in 2010.

Melba Jean was a member of the Church of Christ in Elwood.

She enjoyed quilting and had made all of her family members a quilt. She enjoyed reading the Bible. She enjoyed playing with her dog and gardening. Melba loved and was devoted to her children and family.

Melba is survived by four of her five children, Michael (wife Teresa ) Stotts of Frankton, Linda (husband Mike) Ice of Alexandria, Dave (wife Paula ) Stotts of Greentown, and Annette (husband Jerry ) Davis of Tipton; seven grandchildren, Michelle, Amber, Kevin, Shane, Christopher, Shawn, and Derek; and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Pearl; husband, Carroll L. Stotts; son, Joe Stotts, and several siblings.

Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home, with Minister Ronald Brake officiating. Burial will follow in the K of P & I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton.

Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

