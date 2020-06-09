ELWOOD – Jerry Lee Decker, age 73, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home following extensive health issues.

He was born Jan. 12, 1947, in Elwood, the son of Robert G. “Bob” and Beatrice O. (Benefiel) Decker.

Jerry attended Elwood schools and was a member of the class of 1966 of Wendell L. Willkie High School. He was an avid car enthusiast from a very early age and loved Ford Falcons and Comets.

Jerry married Arleta Jean “Jeanie” Blake on Aug. 1, 1982, and they shared more than 37 years of marriage together.

Jerry worked in production assembly at Chrysler Transmission Plant in Kokomo for 30 years and retired on Feb. 26, 1998. He enjoyed fishing, going to car shows and drag races and watching western shows and movies.

Jerry was passionate about collecting and restoring Ford Falcons and Comets and recently finished building a beautiful Falcon drag-race car. He was a true “Ford guy” and was known to kindly ask his Chevy friends to park at the end of the driveway.

More than his love of cars, Jerry loved and cherished his family very much. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jerry’s family includes his wife, Arleta “Jeanie” Decker of Elwood; three children, Heidi Decker of Elwood, Scott (wife Deb) Decker of Columbia, S.C. and Shannon (wife Allison) Klein of Terre Haute; a brother, Robert (wife Ruth Ann) Decker of Elwood; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Janice Barnes.

A graveside funeral service celebrating Jerry’s life will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Elwood City Cemetery with family friend and fellow car enthusiast, Tom Frye, officiating. Attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing, avoid person contact and dress casual as Jerry would have wanted everyone to be comfortable. His casket will be open for viewing at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hoosier Chapter of the Ford Falcon Club of America through the funeral home.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home has been entrusted with Jerry’s funeral arrangements.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.

