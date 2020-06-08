

ALEXANDRIA – Melanie Montgomery, 71, of Alexandria, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 following a brief illness.

She was born in Elwood, Ind. on March 29, 1949, to Melvin and Joan Sprague.

Melanie excelled in school, graduating from Alexandria-Monroe High School in 1967.

Melanie began an ever-exciting, life altering union on Dec. 22, 1973, when she married her fellow Class of ’67 member, Jeff Montgomery, surrounded by family, friends, and knee-deep snow.

Pursuing her passion for education and teaching others, she obtained a Masters of Education degree at Ball State University. She enjoyed educating fourth grade students at Summitville Elementary School for 10 years.

Following retirement from the classroom, Melanie applied her talent for teaching as a loving and exemplary teacher, mentor, and mother for Joe and Melissa Montgomery. She was a singing musical performer, pianist, athlete, accomplished swimmer, children’s programs volunteer, artist, interior decorator, humorist, curio collector, naturist, cinephile, game lover, and party planner.

She enjoyed taking trips with the family, creative projects, drawing house designs, telling detailed stories, and spreading comfort. Her well-rounded talents and teaching mindset enriched the lives of her family, friends, and all who knew her. She, at all times, loved her hometown, her home, and every single aspect of her family.

Melanie is lovingly survived by her husband, Jeff Montgomery; children, Joe (Jessica) Montgomery and Melissa Montgomery; grandchildren, Logan and Grace Montgomery; parents, Melvin and Joan Sprague; brother, Monte (MaryAnn) Sprague; and nieces, Ashley (Paul) Larimore and Suzanne (Dustin) Drollinger.

Public services to honor Melanie Montgomery will be held at Whetsel Funeral Service in Alexandria, on June 10, 2020 with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the funeral services.