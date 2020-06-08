

Lois Anne Wisler, 76, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital after an extended illness.

She was born March 11, 1944 in Jefferson City, Tenn., the daughter of Willie Carr and Georgia (Wright) Greenlee.

Lois graduated in 1962 from Windfall High School.

She became a Nursing Assistant, and worked at Autumnwood Extended Care at Tipton Hospital and Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton for many years. Lois retired from nursing care in 2007.

She married Rick A. Wisler on March 18, 1972, and they shared over 42 years of marriage together before his passing in 2014.

Lois especially liked spending time at home and enjoyed having her mother live with her at her house. She also enjoyed regular naps, and she found solitude being by herself most of the time.

Lois’ family includes her mother, Georgia England of Elwood; son, William R. “Bill” (wife Joy) Fowler of Elwood; daughter, Rowena “Susie” Sizelove of Anderson; two brothers, George (wife Jo) Greenlee of Elwood and Jimmie (wife Bonnie Sue) Greenlee of Arkansas; two grandchildren, Keisha Brannen and Elton Sizelove; a step-granddaugther, Amy Zim-mer; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willie C. Greenlee.

Per her family’s wishes, a private visitation and funeral service for Lois will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with her niece, Kim Wittkamper, speaking. Cremation will follow the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.