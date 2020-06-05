HERMITAGE, Tenn. – Loretta L. Lazarus, age 86, of Hermitage, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Summit Medical Center following an extended illness.

She was born in Elwood on Jan. 2, 1934, to the late Carl and Jenny (Wilhoite) Smith.

On May 28, 1953, she married Bill G. Lazarus and they shared 67 years of marriage together.

Loretta retired from from Daleville Community Schools where she worked in the cafeteria. She enjoyed the Bible and her children. She was a faithful member of the Cowboy Church in Nashville, Tenn.

Loretta is survived by husband, Lt. Col. Bill G. Lazarus of Hermitage, Tenn.; daughter, Beth Ann (Donald) DeWitt of Muncie; son, Les (Mary) Lazarus of Hermitage, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Joshua Lazarus, Andrew Lazarus, Stephen (Felicia) Lazarus, Ashley (Brian) Craig, Michelle (Shane) Hickey and Sarah (Eliott) Ferguson; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Carl Smith of Anderson, Phillip Smith, Allen Smith and David Smith, all of Elwood; sisters, Dot Rittenhouse, Peg Smith and Kathy Burris, all of Elwood, Lilly Overby of Anderson and Diana Holtsclaw of Frankton; and several nieces and nephews.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Jenny Smith and brother, Rex Smith.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood with the family officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted by Dunnichay Funeral Home of Elwood.

