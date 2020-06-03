Primary winners in Madison County

(Editor’s Note: The unofficial totals for Primary candidates are from Madison County.)

President of the United States

Donald J. Trump (R) – 13,333

Bill Weld (R) – 995

Joseph R. Biden (D) – 8,228

Michael R. Bloomberg (D) – 125

Pete Buttigieg (D) –390

Tulsi Gabbard (D) – 33

Amy Klobuchar (D) – 75

Bernie Sanders (D) – 1,221

Tom Steyer (D) – 62

Elizabeth Warren (D) – 271

Andrew Yang (D) – 111

Governor of Indiana

Eric Holcomb (R) – 13,883

Woodrow (Woody) Myers (D) – 9,231

United States Representative

District 5

Vote for one

Kent Abernathy (R) – 775

Andrew Bales (R) – 355

Micah Beckwith (R) – 1,521

Carl Brizzi (R) – 1,160

Allen R. Davidson (R) – 103

Chuck Dietzen (R) – 441

Beth Henderson (R) – 2,818

Matthew (Matt) Hook (R) – 257

Matthew Hullinger (R) – 94

Kelly Maureen Mitchell (R) – 485

Danny Niederberger (R) – 74

Mark Small (R) – 121

Victoria Spartz (R) – 5,675

Russell H. Stwalley (R) – 87

Victor Wakley (R) – 160

Jennifer Christie (D) – 1,777

Christina Hale (D) – 3,364

Andy Jacobs (D) – 2,040

Ralph Spelbring (D) – 154

Dee Thornton (D) – 2,891

State Representative District 32

Vote for one

Daniel A. Bragg (R) – 187

Anthony J. (Tony) Cook (R) – 201

Amie Neiling (D) – 178

State Representative District 35

Vote for one

Elizabeth Rowray (R) – 4,607

Melanie M. Wright (D) – 2,822

State Representative District 36

Vote for one

Kyle Pierce (R) – 5,620

Terri Jo Austin (D) – 5,755

State Representative District 53

Robert W. Cherry (R) – 2,557

No Democrat candidate filed

Judge of Madison Circuit Court

Division 1

Angela Warner Sims (R) – 13,253

No Democrat candidate filed

Judge of the Madison Circuit Court,

Division 2

Stephen Koester (R) – 13,172

G. George Pancol (D) – 9,843

Judge of the Madison Circuit Court

Division 4

David Happe (R) – 13,364

No Democrat candidate filed

Judge of Madison Circuit Court

Division 5

Jason Childers (R) – 5,753

Scott A. Norrick (R) – 8,337

Kyle Noone (D) – 9,532

Madison County Auditor

Rick Gardner (R) – 13,175

James (Jamey) Townsend (D) – 9,442

Madison County Coroner

Troy A Abbott (R) – 8,991

Noah Bozell (R) – 5,102

Danielle Dunnichay-Noone (D) – 9,611

Madison County Surveyor

Tom Shepherd (R) – 8,256

Lee Walls (R) – 5,524

No Democrat candidate filed

County Commissioner District 2

Darlene Likens (R) – 8,212

Mike Phipps (R) – 6,113

Ollie H. Dixon (D) – 8,615

County Comisssioner District 3

John M. Richwine (R) – 7,964

Tim Westerfield (R) – 6,147

Lindsay Brown (D) – 9,536

County Council at Large

Vote for three only

Anthony Emery (R) – 6,350

Ben Gale (R) – 6,459

Ryan Green (R) – 5,470

Pete Heuer (R) – 5,274

Donnie Holland (R) – 4,612

Eric Lamey (R) – 4,116

Mikeal Vaughn (R) – 5,748

Treva L. Bostic (D) – 5,646

Stephany Mae Finney (D) – 5,396

Tim Funk (D) – 4,541

Tom Newman Jr. (D) – 6,502

William (Bill) Savage (D) – 4,668

Committeeman Pipe Creek 9

Becky Harrison – 95

Jeff Starcher – 44

Committeeman Pipe Creek 12

Lawanna Beamer – 131

Josh Gaskill – 88