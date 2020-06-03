Primary winners in Madison County
(Editor’s Note: The unofficial totals for Primary candidates are from Madison County.)
President of the United States
Donald J. Trump (R) – 13,333
Bill Weld (R) – 995
Joseph R. Biden (D) – 8,228
Michael R. Bloomberg (D) – 125
Pete Buttigieg (D) –390
Tulsi Gabbard (D) – 33
Amy Klobuchar (D) – 75
Bernie Sanders (D) – 1,221
Tom Steyer (D) – 62
Elizabeth Warren (D) – 271
Andrew Yang (D) – 111
Governor of Indiana
Eric Holcomb (R) – 13,883
Woodrow (Woody) Myers (D) – 9,231
United States Representative
District 5
Vote for one
Kent Abernathy (R) – 775
Andrew Bales (R) – 355
Micah Beckwith (R) – 1,521
Carl Brizzi (R) – 1,160
Allen R. Davidson (R) – 103
Chuck Dietzen (R) – 441
Beth Henderson (R) – 2,818
Matthew (Matt) Hook (R) – 257
Matthew Hullinger (R) – 94
Kelly Maureen Mitchell (R) – 485
Danny Niederberger (R) – 74
Mark Small (R) – 121
Victoria Spartz (R) – 5,675
Russell H. Stwalley (R) – 87
Victor Wakley (R) – 160
Jennifer Christie (D) – 1,777
Christina Hale (D) – 3,364
Andy Jacobs (D) – 2,040
Ralph Spelbring (D) – 154
Dee Thornton (D) – 2,891
State Representative District 32
Vote for one
Daniel A. Bragg (R) – 187
Anthony J. (Tony) Cook (R) – 201
Amie Neiling (D) – 178
State Representative District 35
Vote for one
Elizabeth Rowray (R) – 4,607
Melanie M. Wright (D) – 2,822
State Representative District 36
Vote for one
Kyle Pierce (R) – 5,620
Terri Jo Austin (D) – 5,755
State Representative District 53
Robert W. Cherry (R) – 2,557
No Democrat candidate filed
Judge of Madison Circuit Court
Division 1
Angela Warner Sims (R) – 13,253
No Democrat candidate filed
Judge of the Madison Circuit Court,
Division 2
Stephen Koester (R) – 13,172
G. George Pancol (D) – 9,843
Judge of the Madison Circuit Court
Division 4
David Happe (R) – 13,364
No Democrat candidate filed
Judge of Madison Circuit Court
Division 5
Jason Childers (R) – 5,753
Scott A. Norrick (R) – 8,337
Kyle Noone (D) – 9,532
Madison County Auditor
Rick Gardner (R) – 13,175
James (Jamey) Townsend (D) – 9,442
Madison County Coroner
Troy A Abbott (R) – 8,991
Noah Bozell (R) – 5,102
Danielle Dunnichay-Noone (D) – 9,611
Madison County Surveyor
Tom Shepherd (R) – 8,256
Lee Walls (R) – 5,524
No Democrat candidate filed
County Commissioner District 2
Darlene Likens (R) – 8,212
Mike Phipps (R) – 6,113
Ollie H. Dixon (D) – 8,615
County Comisssioner District 3
John M. Richwine (R) – 7,964
Tim Westerfield (R) – 6,147
Lindsay Brown (D) – 9,536
County Council at Large
Vote for three only
Anthony Emery (R) – 6,350
Ben Gale (R) – 6,459
Ryan Green (R) – 5,470
Pete Heuer (R) – 5,274
Donnie Holland (R) – 4,612
Eric Lamey (R) – 4,116
Mikeal Vaughn (R) – 5,748
Treva L. Bostic (D) – 5,646
Stephany Mae Finney (D) – 5,396
Tim Funk (D) – 4,541
Tom Newman Jr. (D) – 6,502
William (Bill) Savage (D) – 4,668
Committeeman Pipe Creek 9
Becky Harrison – 95
Jeff Starcher – 44
Committeeman Pipe Creek 12
Lawanna Beamer – 131
Josh Gaskill – 88