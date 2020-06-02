Melvin E. Jackson



Melvin E. “Mel” Jackson, 73, of Anderson and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Community Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness.

Mel was born in Elwood on Aug. 7, 1946, to the late Ralph and Gladys (Minniear) Jackson.

Mel retired from Paint & Assembly Corp. of Elwood after several years of service.

Mel enjoyed playing cards, Euchre was his favorite card game. He enjoyed working on muscle cars, his Thunderbird was his classic. Mel loved spending time with his family and friends he will be missed by all.

Mel is survived by a daughter, Melody Jackson of Elwood; two grandsons, Earl Dewayne and James Alexander Stanton; one great-granddaughter, Lillian Stanton; four brothers, Robert “Bud” Jackson of Elwood, Alvey (Kathy) Jackson of Kokomo, Claude Jackson of Elwood and Danny Wheeler of Huntington; sister, Doris Ann Stover of Elkhart; and several nieces and nephews.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Gladys Jackson; five brothers, Jimmy, Jack and Wendell Jackson, Larry Friggle and Gary Friggle; two sisters, Thelma Gossage and Josephine Idlewine; half brother, Ralph Jackson, Jr.; four half sisters, Bonnie June Smith, Joann Smith, Jane Huffman and Jenny Dietzer.

Funeral services celebrating Melvin’s life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood, with Pastor Scott Blaylock officiating. Crema-tion will follow.

Out of respect for person and public safety, Stage 3 Pandemic requirements and social distancing will be observed including a maximum of 100 person in the funeral home at any given time. The wearing of face masks and no one under the age of 12 in attendance. Visitation will be Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dunnichay Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com