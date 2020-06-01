KOKOMO – Reba Dean Shuck, 93, Kokomo, passed away at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

She was born Dec. 2, 1926, in Nashville, Tenn., the daughter of the late Hobert M. and Mary E. (Quinn) Deering.

Reba retired in 1989 from the Bargain Center. She enjoyed playing Bingo at Friendship Haven, working word searches, reading books and shopping. She also enjoyed drinking coffee, the antique tractor show in Tipton and eating at Jim Dandy on Tuesday nights. She’d say “Let’s go to Jim’s.”

Reba was an avid fan of the Andy Griffith Show, Wheel of Fortune and she enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts.

Reba is survived by her son, Jerry Shuck; grandchildren, Jason (Theresa) Shuck, Travis (Melissa) Shuck and Dustin (Killey) Shuck; great-grandchildren, Allison, Owen, Audrey, Jasper, Ireland, Finnigan and Oakley; and sister, Betty Gibbs.

Reba was preceded in death by her parents; son, Glen “Ed” Shuck Jr; great-grandson, Clayton A. Shuck; and siblings, Bub Deering, Boots Deering, Charlie Deering, Doris Powell and Dorothey Bullick.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Miller’s Merry Manor and Dr. Harper for their wonderful care.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, with Jay Bennett presiding at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., in Russiaville. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Reba’s memory to the Adams County Community Foundation for the Clayton Shuck Memorial Scholarship.

Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.

