WINDFALL – Jean A. (Findling) Plummer, 103, of Windfall, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Century Villa Healthcare in Greentown.

She was born in Hamilton County on Oct. 23, 1916, the daughter of Rome E. and Minnie (Parnell) Findling.

She married the love of her life, Robert B. Plummer, on Nov. 23, 1938. They celebrated more than 45 years of marriage until his death on Jan. 6, 1984.

After finishing school, Jean worked for Mitchell Farms, then was a secretary at Regal Farms and later a bookkeeper at Lacey Grain and eventually worked at the Windfall Schools until retiring in 1974.

Jean was a homemaker. She was active in the community as a member of the I.U. Tipton Hospital Auxiliary, a member of the Homemakers Home Extension Club, the Greentown Order of Eastern Star and the Windfall Christian Church where she substituted as a Sunday school teacher and co-chaired the funeral dinners for over 15 years.

She is survived by two sons, R. Kent Plummer and wife Mary Ann of Franklin and Craig L. Plummer and wife Renda of Upland and her grandchildren, Kenda (Ken) Hannigan, Michael (Angie) Plummer, Angie (John) Irwin, Jennifer (Paul) Ellison and Kyle (Michelle) Plummer. Jean enjoyed her great-grandchildren, Joshua and Brandon Plummer, Johnathan and Emilee Irwin, Makaelyn and Lily Ellison.

Jean was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and Bill and a sister, Catherine.

With care and concern for everyone’s health, the family will have a private graveside service Thursday at Brookside Cemetery in Windfall. The Rev. Carl Roudebush will preside. Young-Nichols Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolence may be made on her obituary page at www.young-nichols.com

Memorial donations may be made to Windfall Christian Church, 211 N. Independence St., Windfall, IN 46076 or the Greentown Order of Eastern Star c/o Kim Zook, 727 N. 780 East Greentown, IN 46936.

May 30, 2020