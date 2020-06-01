Glen Rhoades

WINDFALL – Glen K. Rhoades, age 72, of Windfall, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis.

Glen was born in Monticello, Ken. on June 15, 1947 to his parents Roy Lee and Opal (Bowlin) Rhoades.

Glen married Barbara (Simmons) in 1972. They shared 34 years of marriage and had three children together.

Glen worked for Chrysler for 30 years before retiring in 2001.

Glen was most proud of the time he served his country as a United States Marine. He served in the Vietnam War at 18 years old, serving from March of 1966 to March of 1969. He carried so much of that experience through his entire life and fought those demons every day.

He worked as an Ontos crewman driving and working on tanks. He was a member of the Howard County Veterans Association and the American Legion Post 46.

If you knew Glen, you know he was opinionated and often outspoken; but, to know him was to love him. He was a proud dad and grandfather, even though he often had a hard time showing it. He fought a long hard battle with his illness and in the end, his sons were by his side.

Glen enjoyed watching old westerns, among his favorites were Bonanza, Rifleman and Gun Smoke and listening to bluegrass music. He could often be found driving around town in his golf cart. He enjoyed being outside and fishing.

Those left to carry on Glen’s legacy of love are his sons, Travis (Melissa) Rhoades and Trent (Mandy) Rhoades; grandchildren, Jalen Rhoades, Dylan Rhoades, Wyatt Rhoades, Lauren Lassiter-Rhoades, Rhiannon Abney, Isabelle Abney, Izaak Schwartz, Hanna Michael and Bristol Michael; brothers, Randall (Robin) Rhoades and Jack Rhoades; niece, Myra Stewart; and nephews, Brandon Stewart and Scott Rhoades.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Lee and Opal Vandiver and his daughter, Amy Rhoades.

A funeral service celebrating Glen’s life will be today, June 2, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton with Pastor Pete McGuire officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be prior to the service from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

A private burial will take place the following day at Marion National Cemetery.

Please feel free to leave a special memory or condolence for Glen’s family on his tribute wall located at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

