Dora Lee Walker

Dora Lee Walker, 88, of Tipton, passed away May 30, 2020, at 11:54 p.m.

She was born Jan. 6, 1932, in Celina (Clay County), Tenn., to Samuel Turner and Floy Gladys (Gilpatrick) Brown, who both preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 1999 and Dec. 10, 2001, respectively.

She married Lewis Walker on April 16, 1949, who preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 2017. Her only child, Donna Jean (Walker) Wright, also preceded her in death on July 23, 2017.

Dora worked on the family farm growing up and after moving to Indiana, worked at Delco Electronics in Kokomo.

She was a member of the Church of Christ. She loved to travel and visited many of the States in the United States, as well as other countries. She loved bird watching and tending to her flowers.

Dora’s surviving family include one son-in-law, Carl Wright of Tipton; three grandsons, Tim Wright and wife Kristi of Arcadia; Chris Wright and fiancée Becky Rogers of Greentown and Zach Wright of Tipton; great-grandchildren, Bethany Wright-Sparling and husband Benji, Cody Wright, Cameron Wright and wife Katelyn, Kendra Wright and fiancé Randy James Jr., Wesley Fruth, Zoe Wright and Addyleigh Fruth; great-great-grandchildren, Brynlee Sparling and Kelaya James.

Dora is also survived by a sister, Jean (Brown) Royse of a Tennessee; a brother, James T. Brown of Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her husband, Lewis and daughter, Donna, she was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Turner and Floy Gladys (Gilpatrick) Brown; a brother, “Brownie” Brown; and a sister, Eva Nell (Brown) Redmon.

A private graveside service will take place today, June 2, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton with Ronnie Whittemore presiding. No visitation is scheduled.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics, 6200 Technology Center Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

May 30, 2020