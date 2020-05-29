TIPTON – Vera Jean Cummins, age 97, of Tipton, passed away May 28, 2020, at Bloom Assisted Living and Memory Care at Kokomo.

She was born Aug. 8, 1922 at Atlanta, to John W. and Eva (Balser) Barker. She attended the Atlanta School and graduated from Atlanta High School with the Class of 1940.

She married Cash Hugo Cummins on Sept. 15, 1940 and they soon began their life together on a farm. She was a devoted farm wife and assisted her husband with farming. They raised livestock that included cattle, pigs, horses and chickens. The horses were not income producers, but were for riding. They would plant a large garden that produced fresh vegetables for farmhouse dinners and for canning. In later years, they would winter in Florida and there they began square dancing.

She was a member of East Union Christian Church.

Surviving her is a son, Garry Lee (Alice) Cummins of Tipton; a daughter, Marlene Kay Cummins and her partner, Deane Markley of Tipton; grandchildren, Cheryl DeYoung, Ryan Cummins and Shannon St. John; great-grandchildren, Zackary DeYoung, Tori Denham, Maggie DeYoung, Adam Cummins, Payton Cummins and Cameron Ewing; and a great-great-grandchild, Grayson Cash Cummins.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents is her husband; brother, Francis Barker; and sisters, Ruth Sipf and Bernice Ehman.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, a private visitation and funeral service will be held.

The public is invited to attend graveside rites at the Arcadia Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Pastor Rex Dunning will officiate.

Hartley Funeral Homes Cicero Chapel is entrusted with her services and where you may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.