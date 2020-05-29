Keith A. Dawson



KOKOMO – Keith Alan Dawson, 67, of Kokomo died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Howard County on Nov. 8, 1952 to Paul R. and Wilma Jean (McIntire) Dawson.

Keith was a 1970 graduate of Sharpsville Prairie High School, just prior to the opening of the Tri-Central building.

He was a member of Normanda Christian Church.

He had worked at Fleet Supply and Big R in Kokomo and most recently had been at Buffalo Wild Wings.

He would often talk about his many friendships that were developed at these businesses. He enjoyed being outdoors, working around his home, tending to his yard and flowers. He spent time redecorating the inside of his home and took great pride in its appearance. Keith was a fan of the Indianapolis Colts, following their games each season.

Survivors include his siblings, Don “Yogi” Dawson and wife, LaDonna of Kempton and Linda Kelley and husband, Mike of Sharpsville. He has many nieces and nephews as well as great- nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Steve Brown presiding.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until the service time. Burial will be in Normanda Cemetery.

One may watch a live stream of the funeral service Saturday at 2 p.m. by following a link on Keith’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com.

Memorial donations may be made to Normanda Christian Church, 8019 W. Division Road Tipton, Ind. 46072 or the Tipton County Foundation, P.O. Box 412, Tipton, Ind. 46072.