WINDFALL – Patricia Ann Brown, age 77, of Windfall, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at IU Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

She was born in Windfall on Sept. 30, 1942, to Jesse and Louise (Smith) Rogers.

Pat graduated from Windfall High School in 1960. She began a career at GM Delco, became a proud UAW member and retired in July 1998.

Pat was a devoted mother to three ornery boys. She was a life-long mentor and confidant to many. She was a loving, strong gal that always put others first. Family was the most important thing to Pat. She was also involved in helping her community as a member of Tipton We Shares, 50+ Club, Windfall Park and town boards.

Pat could always be found with a Diet Coke and a book. Reading was her favorite pastime. She was an on the go person who was full of life and spunk. She was always encouraging to those around her. She will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched deeply.

“Forever our comfort and guiding light to carry on your sparkle” ~ Love, Piper and Giana

“One of a kind Grandma to many; nothing short of an adventure when it was with you G-unit. We love you, all the time.”

Those left to carry on Pat’s legacy of love are her sons, Jesse (Donna) Brown and Rodney (Michael) Brown, both of Windfall; brothers, Rodney (Sharon) Smith, Joyce (Ben) Crain and Dan (Peg) Rogers; one step-brother; one step-sister; several cousins, nieces and nephews; two grandsons; two granddaughters, Chelsea (TJ) Luckey and Ciera (George) Boyer; and five great-grandchildren.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Louise Rogers; son, James Jim Brown; and great-grandson, Blake Brown.

A Celebration of Life service will be on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Travis Morrisett officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Windfall Public Library in honor of Pat.

Please feel free to share a special memory of Pat or leave a condolence for her family on her tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

May 24, 2020