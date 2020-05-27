Herbert F. Justice



ALEXANDRIA – Herbert F. “Herbie” Justice, Jr., 66, of Alexandria died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at St.Vin-cent Ascension Anderson after an extended illness.

Herbie was born in Muncie, Ind. on April 29, 1954 and was the son of Herbert F. and Mary (Dyer) Justice, Sr.

He later married Rose (Travis) Justice on April 2, 1978 in Alexandria, Ind.

Herbie retired from the City of Alexandria’s Water Dept after 32 years of service.

He was an avid hunter, enjoyed remodeling houses, watching westerns and professional wrestling on TV. But most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Rose (Travis) Justice; his son, Herbert F.(Haley) Justice, III; his sisters, Betty Jean Atkins, Connie Stevens and Joyce Deavers. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Brooklynn Irish Lynn Justice, Mason Franklin Eugene Justice, Maddy Kay Justice and Timothy Lee Justice. And his four legged friend Petry.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jason Justice; and siblings, David, Mary Jane and Jackie.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Whetsel Funeral Service, Alexandria with the Rev. Randy Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in Park View Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday.

In accordance with the current health regulations, social distancing will be observed. Those coming to the visitation and service must wear a mask and please no children under 12 years of age. If you are not feeling well please do not attend.

Whetsel Funeral Service is honored to care for Herbie and the Justice family.

For additional obituary information and online condolences visit www.whetselfuneralservice.com.